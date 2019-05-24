Scavuzzo, Chihuahuas power past Reno

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four times each in the first and third innings to pull away and beat the Reno Aces 10-4 Thursday night at Southwest University Park. Jacob Scavuzzo went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso’s Kyle McGrath pitched the game’s first four innings and didn’t allow any earned runs in the first start of his professional career. Matthew Batten went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for El Paso.

San Diego Padres catcher Francisco Mejia went 2-for-4 with an RBI and has reached base six times in nine plate appearances in the first three games of his MLB injury rehab assignment. Six of the last eight Chihuahuas games have been decided by six or more runs.

Team Records: Reno (19-28), El Paso (30-17)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Jon Duplantier (0-1, 3.55) vs. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (3-1, 4.54). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 10 Reno 4 – Thursday

WP: P. Rodriguez (1-1)

LP: Shipley (1-2)

S: None

Time: 2:52

Attn: 6,246