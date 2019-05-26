Salgado scores first goal, Locomotive FC battles Portland to 1-1 draw

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PORTLAND, OR (KTSM) - El Paso Locomotive FC battled the Portland Timbers 2 to a 1-1 draw Saturday night at Providence Park. El Paso continues their unbeaten streak, extending it to six matches.

That will close things out in Portland.

Coming back to the Sun City with a point 💛🚂💙 pic.twitter.com/DuJ8ayN4r5 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) May 26, 2019

The draw gives El Paso another point in the Western Conference Standings. As it stands, Locomotive FC is tied for 6th place with 17 points, seven points behind New Mexico United. The top 10 teams in the league qualify for the playoffs.

In the 41st minute, a game-changing penalty was awarded to Timbers 2. Dairon Asprilla was given a penalty kick after contact in the box. Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer came up with a tremendous save to deny to the penalty, but Asprilla scooped up the rebound and scored the game's first goal.

Four minutes later, El Paso's Omar Salgado, who was the first player signed to Locomotive FC, netted his first goal of the season. The goal came after Salgado received a pass at the top of the box and the left-footed attacker cut to the right to create space off the defender. He let a shot rip with his right foot into the bottom corner of the net to tie the game 1-1 just before the half.

"I am so happy for Omar, he deserved it," said head coach Mark Lowry. "His work-rate for the team is superb and I know this will build up his confidence and keep things going. I'm very proud of how the guys all played tonight. It was a fantastic performance and to have not lost in four road matches is brilliant."

El Paso's own Louis "Chapa" Herrera received his first start of the season alongside newcomer Drew Beckie, who was recently signed from OKC Energy FC.

A great team performance on the road against a very strong Timbers. Our men are unbelievable, the heart & courage they show is unrivaled. 6 unbeaten, we keep moving forward in our pursuit of excellence. The Locomotive way. It's us against the world & El Paso is ready for anyone. — Mark Lowry (@CoachMarkLowry) May 26, 2019

El Paso Locomotive FC will continue to play on the road next week in Seattle in a matchup against the Sounders FC 2. Their next match at home is Saturday, June 8th versus LA Galaxy II.