Sacramento State ends NMSU's season in WAC Tournament Video

MESA, AZ (KTSM) - The New Mexico State baseball team took on Sacramento State in a Western Athletic Conference elimination game on Saturday at Hohokam Stadium. After giving up a one-run lead in the sixth, the Aggies carried a tie ballgame into extra innings and fell to the Hornets in the 10th, 6-4.

To open the contest, each side was working early tossing a pair of scoreless innings before NM State (38-17) got on the board in the bottom of the third putting Sacramento State behind (37-23). Back-to-back singles up the middle opened the home half, including one for Joey Ortiz to tie the program single-season hit record with 105. The pair of base knocks left runner son the corners for Nick Gonzales who sent a sacrifice fly deep to left to plate the first run of the ballgame.

Heads up base running also saw Ortiz advance into scoring position on this fly out before a Tristan Peterson single through the left side left runners on the corners. Tristen Carranza then saw a four-pitch walk load the bases. Logan Ehnes then stepped to the plate and sent a single into shallow right field that scored Ortiz, tying the team's single season runs scored record, and gave the Aggies a 2-0 lead at the end of the third.

Sacramento State then looked to answer in the top half of the fourth. The Hornets saw a leadoff walk and then a single put runners on the corners with no outs. A fielder's choice followed to score one run for the opposition and the NM State lead stood at 2-1 through four innings.

Just two innings after tying a pair of school records, Ortiz went on to break them. His leadoff single to left set the new program record for hits in a season with 106. Gonzales then stepped to the dish and crushed a ball over 420 feet past the wall in left center for a two-run home run putting the Crimson & White on top 4-3 through five. This two-run homer also gave Ortiz another run scored that set the NM State record with 85 on the season.

This lead for the Aggies did not last long, however, with the Hornets answering in the top of the sixth. A pair of singles led off the top half forcing NM State to go to the bullpen. The reliever got the first two batters to fly out but then hit the next Hornet to load the bases. Another plunked batter followed this and the ballgame was all tied up at four runs apiece.

A tie ballgame lasted over the final three innings forcing extras in the elimination games with the Aggies and Hornets heading to the 10th with the score at 4-4. Sacramento State then took the lead in the top half of that inning. With two runners on, a double off the fence in right brought in the first run to put NM State behind. Then with the bases loaded, a line drive off the pitcher plated one more run and the Aggie deficit stood at 6-4 into the bottom of the 10th.

This would stand as the final score, unfortunately, as the Aggies got one man on and the game ended in a double play. With the WAC Tournament elimination loss, the season for the Crimson & White came to a close.

At the conclusion of the 2019 season, the New Mexico State baseball team finished 38-17 overall with a 19-8 mark in Western Athletic Conference play that saw the Aggies claim a share of the WAC Regular Season title for the first time since 2012.