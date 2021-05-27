Ruidoso Downs Race Track welcomes back fans for Memorial Day Weekend with free admission

Ruidoso Racetrack and Casino announced that it will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear masks at its property

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KTSM) — Since the 1950s, fans have filled the stands at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico to watch competitive horse racing.

The tradition continues this Memorial Day weekend as guests can see quarter horses race up to speeds of 40 miles per hour.

Director of Marketing of Ruidoso Downs, Tim Keithley is excited about the new season saying, “It’s a historic race track, it’s home of the quarter horse racing Triple Crown.”

You can smell the fresh air of the Ruidoso and appreciate the true beauty of the race.

With free admission and parking, visitors can sit feet from one of the most exciting experiences.

Ruidoso Race Track and Casino announced they will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear masks at its property, effective on Friday, May 14, 2021.

According to Ruidoso Downs, the fan interaction completes the experience at the track.

“What we really missed last year were the fans. There’s not a better place to come enjoy an outdoor activity than horse races at Ruidoso Downs,” said Keithley with a smile on his face.

A Quarter Horse runs a quarter of a mile at full speed. Memorial Day weekend at Ruidoso Downs Racetrack features the top two-and-three-year-old quarter horses in the world competing.

It’s a $3 million race which is the richest Quarter horse in the United States, according to Keithley.

For fans that want to get a piece of the action placing bets.

A pro tip, there’s no wrong way to gamble.

Keithley adds “That’s the part I enjoy the most, everyone has an opinion.”

First timers can expect to enjoy the atmosphere, it’s great to take in for one day.

Although you can watch the races online, there’s nothing like live sports.

“You can’t quite get the same enthusiasm out of it. You are within feet, I mean feet of a quarter horse standing on a rail, watching that quarter horse go by, there’s not a better thrill,” said Keithley.

To view the racing schedule for the Ruidoso Futurity/Derby Trials and the $25K John Andreini Memorial Stakes, visit www.raceruidoso.com

