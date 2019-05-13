River Cats take down Chihuahuas 6-1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - The Sacramento River Cats scored six unanswered runs to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-1 at Raley Field Sunday afternoon. El Paso was held without a home run for only the fourth time this season.

Catcher Chris Stewart’s RBI single in the second inning produced El Paso’s only run of the afternoon. Michael Gettys went 2-for-4 with two singles atop the El Paso order Sunday.

The Chihuahuas are now an even 21-21 all-time at Raley Field. Sunday was just the third time in 20 tries this year that El Paso lost after scoring the first run of a game.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-river-cats/2019/05/12/580209#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580209

Team Records: El Paso (25-12), Sacramento (18-19)

Next Game: Monday, 7:35 pm at Raley Field. El Paso RHP Cal Quantrill (3-1, 4.68) vs. Sacramento LHP Andrew Suarez (2-2, 5.82). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso andwww.epchihuahuas.com.