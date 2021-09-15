Rhinos to host NHL’s Dallas Stars vs Arizona Coyotes as winner of Kraft Hockeyville USA contest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After being named the Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2020 winner in August 2020, El Paso will receive the long-awaited National Hockey League (NHL®) preseason game on October 3.

According to officials with El Paso Rhinos, the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes will travel to the Borderland to play an NHL® preseason game at the El Paso County Events Center.

For the first time in El Paso history, two NHL® teams will face off at the El Paso County Events Center on Oct. 3 at 7 pm MT. Tickets to the NHL® preseason game will be distributed by the El Paso Local Organizing Committee.

Timing for all events is subject to change, visit the El Paso Rhinos Hockey Facebook page for more details.

For our previous coverage of the Rhinos, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.