Report: Ricardo Pepi expected to join FC Augsburg

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (16) celebrates his goal during the first half of the team’s MLS soccer match against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ricardo Pepi is taking his game to the next level.

After a stellar 2021 camaign with MLS club, FC Dallas, the 18-year-old soccer star is expected to join FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga, which is Germany’s top flight soccer league.

The expected move for Pepi was reported by CBS Sports and Sky Sports’ Fabrizio Romano Saturday.

EXCL: USMNT star Ricardo Pepi is set to join FC Augsburg on a permanent move from FC Dallas, here we go! 🚨🇺🇸 #MLS #Pepi



German sources tell me of MLS and club record fee: $20m plus add ons. Pepi & his agent are now flying to Munich.



Pepi will undergo medical tests on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RvDlCrt841 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2022

Pepi’s move will set a record for the most expensive transfer from an MLS player to Europe. This is all pending a physical that Pepi will undergo tomorrow, according to Romano.

Pepi had a breakout 2021 season with FC Dallas, as he led the team with 13 goals and three assists. Pepi’s 13 goals this season ties the all-time single-season MLS record for most goals scored by a teenager, as he became only the second teenager to score 10 or more goals in a single season. Pepi recorded his first MLS hat trick at 18 years and 196 days old, the youngest player to score a hat trick in MLS history.

A native of San Elizario, Pepi has received multiple call-ups to the U.S. Men’s National Team for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying, notching the go-ahead goal and dishing out two assists against Honduras on Sept. 8 in his debut, and recording a brace against Jamaica on Oct. 7.