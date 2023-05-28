EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a solid loan stint with FC Groningen in the Eredivisie, the Netherland’s top professional soccer league, Ricardo Pepi has caught the attention of the league’s 2022-23 champions.

Feyenoord have opened talks with FC Augsburg to sign Ricardo Pepi, per Fabrizio Romano.

Understand Feyenoord have opened talks with Augsburg to sign Ricardo Pepi as new striker for next season. ⚪️🔴🇺🇸 #transfers



“I’d be happy to stay in Eredivisie, great league!”, Pepi said.



Timing will be crucial in this deal, that’s why Feyenoord are pushing — race remains open. pic.twitter.com/XhNDKVipZS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2023

This comes after Pepi showed out with FC Groningen on loan from FC Augsburg in the 2022-23 season. The product out of San Elizario scored 12 goals in league play and had 15 goal involvements. Pepi’s individual success didn’t translate to team success as the club was relegated after it finished in last place in the Eredivisie table.

