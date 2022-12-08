EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native and Burges High School graduate Tony White has received a new role in the college football world.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Nebraska is hiring White as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

ESPN story on Nebraska hiring Syracuse's Tony White as DC. He oversaw back-to-back Top 30 defenses at Syracuse. Matt Rhule has an affinity for the 3-3-5 defense, and White brings a strong history of success. https://t.co/LHqTHcCTU3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2022

White spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. White arrived at Syracuse in the 2020 season. After a 1-10 campaign in 2020, Syracuse took a big step towards improvement. In 2021, Syracuse finished 5-7 and White spearheaded a defense that finished No. 19 in the country.

In 2022, the Syracuse finished the year with seven wins. The defense played a major role in their success as the defense ended the regular season as the 29th best defense in the NCAA. The Orange allowed 338.1 yards per game and 22.7 points per game.

White will now hope to have the same impact he had with the Syracuse defense when he heads over to Nebraska, a program that finished 2022 with a 4-8, 3-6 Big Ten record.