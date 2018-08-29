Rams re-sign Larry Rose III Video

LOS ANGELES, CA (KTSM) - With just one preseason game remaining for the Los Angles Rams, the team has re-signed former New Mexico State running back Larry Rose III.

Rose III went undrafted in April's NFL Draft and originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent. The Titans waived Rose in mid-May and the Rams claimed him off waivers.

Rose participated in OTAs with Los Angeles, but was waived in mid-June.

In four seasons at NMSU, Rose rushed for 4,558 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also recorded 133 reception for 1,157 yards with five receiving touchdowns.

Rose is likely to see playing time on Thursday night when the Rams travel to New Orleans in a matchup against the Saints.