Whistle Stop Cafe wins $3 million All American Futurity

RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – As the 2020 race season came to a close on Labor Day, a new All American champion was crowned, and her name is Whistle Stop Cafe.

The still-undefeated filly raced 440 yards down the fast track under partly cloudy skies against a 7 MPH headwind and hit the wire with a time of :21.437 to finish ahead of Instygator by a neck. With her win, Whistle Stop Cafe takes home the winner’s share of $1.26 million of the $3 million purse.

Instygator, the race-time favorite, finished second and Apollitical Gold finished third. A $2 win ticket on Whistle Stop Cafe paid $9.80.

Whistle Stop Cafe, who also won the 2020 Rainbow Futurity, is owned by Whitmire Ranch/Lainie Whitmire et al and was bred in Texas by Bobby Cox. The gray filly by Freighttrain out of Sinuous by Mr Jess Perry comes out of the Blane Wood barn.

“It’s amazing, we’re so proud,” said owner Whitmire. “There were ten awesome horses and our train never stopped.”

Jockey Ricky Ramirez has been aboard Whistle Stop Cafe for all six of her wins. He had the mount today for what turned out to be his first All American Futurity win in 10 efforts.

“It means so much especially with all my family here,” said Ramirez. “It took me ten tries, but I finally got it done. That filly seems to enjoy it all. When I asked her, she had another gear. It was a great feeling to be on such a special filly in the All American.”

This was Wood’s second All American Futurity victory. His first trip to the All American winner’s circle was in 2018 with Apocalyptical Jess.

“Whistle Stop Cafe is the fastest filly I’ve ever had,” said trainer Wood. “Her heart is bigger than she is. She’s quiet and easy going but she knows her job. She had to earn it today, and that’s what she did.”

Ramirez is the go-to rider for the Wood barn, and the two have teamed up for many victories over the years.

“For Ricky to win it on one of our horses, it couldn’t be any better,” said Wood of Ramirez’s win on Whistle Stop Cafe. “Like ice cream and cake. We treat him like family, and I love him to pieces.”