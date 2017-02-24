Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Racing
Justify solid favorite in Preakness Stakes
New digital improvements deployed at Ruidoso Downs
‘Runaway Ghost’ wins 15th Running of the Sunland Derby
Austin Dillon drives number 3 to victory
Youth looking to take the checkered at Daytona
More Racing Headlines
Patrick just wants to be remembered as a great driver
Can Brad Keselowski capitalize on an early win?
NASCAR drivers slow down for Daytona Media Day
Eagle Jazz Romps, Kearl Wins Rainbow Futurity and Derby
Take a spin in the Daytona 500 pace car
Interactive: Anatomy of a pit stop
From hot dogs to hot tubs, all amenities of home in infield Daytona 500 camps
Interactive: Pole Position Speeds