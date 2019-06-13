Puc transfers to Utah

University of Utah women’s basketball head coach Lynne Roberts announced the signing of transfer Zuzanna Puc to the 2019-20 roster on Wednesday.

Puc, who played the last three seasons at University of Texas at El Paso, will have to sit out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but will play the 2020-21 season as a senior. The 6-2 forward came to the U.S. from Poznan, Poland after playing with the U18 and U20 Poland teams with current Utah forward Ola Makurat.



“Zuza fits in perfectly with our style of play,“ Roberts said. “She is long, versatile, moves well, can run the floor, shoot the three, and finish. She comes with a lot of Division I experience under her belt and will bring instant production. Off the floor, she’s a great person and will fit in seamlessly with our culture and program.“



While at UTEP, Puc saw action in 91 games, starting 54. She averaged 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during her time with the Miners, also getting work done off the court as a two-time C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medalist and Honor Roll selection.



As a junior in 2018-19, Puc led her team in scoring (12.0 ppg), rebounding (6.7 rpg), field goal percentage (.480), assists (65) and blocks (20). She played in 31 games in 2018-19, scoring in double-digits in 20 of them, including 12 of UTEP’s 16 regular-season Conference USA games.



During her sophomore campaign, Puc came off the bench to average 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. She ranked second in the C-USA in field goal percentage, shooting 55.3-percent from the floor that included going 9-of-15 from the floor and 7-10 from the free throw line for a career-best 27 points against Florida International.



She made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2016-17, starting 23 of 31 games while putting up 6.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She ranked third on the team in blocks with 25, which also ranked in the top-15 in the C-USA.



Prior to her time at UTEP, Puc competed for Poland at the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship (Division A) in 2016, contributing 6.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. She also averaged 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds at the U18 European Women’s Championships in 2015.