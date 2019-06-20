Power of the dollar: Cena pays up $1 bet to Allen

Logan Allen made his Major League Baseball [MLB] debut on Tuesday night with San Diego Padres, just days after being called up from Triple-A El Paso. Allen pitched seven innings of shutout baseball, earning his first MLB win and a dollar.

Wait, a dollar? Let me explain.

This story begins a few months ago when Allen ran into professional wrestler and actor, John Cena. The encounter took place at a steakhouse and seven hours later, the two had themselves a gentleman’s bet.

“It was a chance meeting,” said Cena. “Through the chance we were both bold enough to talk openly about our lives, our values, and our beliefs.”

The stakes were simple. Cena bet Allen that he would never make it to the big leagues.

Never underestimate the value of a dollar. Tomorrow I will gladly pay what is owed. Tonight is something special. #OneDollarBet 🤝⚾️💵 https://t.co/k0oh9KWZIG — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 18, 2019

“It has seemed like Logan [Allen] had very rarely faced failure,” said Cena. “So I’m like, ‘Okay, how can I create a situation, not for him to fail, but to face him with the concept of failure.’ I bet him a dollar he wouldn’t make it to the Major Leagues.”

Cena was on hand at Petco Park on Tuesday night to watch Allen’s spectacular debut. Less that 24 hours later, he met the young Padres prospect on the mound to make good on his bet.

“It’s exciting,” said Allen. “I had a chip on my shoulder about him betting against me and now I get to cash in.”

“I really wanted to pay the bet,” said Cena. “I wanted to do it in a forum where the world could watch.”

Cena signed the dollar bill and it read, “Logan, I was wrong.” On the back of the dollar bill, Cena also wrote, “The hard work starts now.”