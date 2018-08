Pebble Hills routs El Dorado 44-13 to open the season Video

Pebble Hills led El Dorado 37-0 at halftime en route to a 44-13 season-opening win on Thursday night at the SAC.

Spartans running back Caleb Gerber rushed for over 200 yards in the season opener, and Sebastian Ochoa threw three first half touchdowns in the win.

Pebble Hills will play Midland in week two, while El Dorado gets Coronado.