Pebble Hills improves to 2-0 with 42-38 win over Midland

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - For the second consecutive year, the Pebble Hills Spartans (2-0) have the look of a District 1-6A contender following their 42-38 win over Midland High (1-1) on Thursday night.

The Spartans jumped out to an early 28-10 lead, but Midland's offense came to life late in the game. However, Pebble Hills hung on late with another impact performance from senior running back Caleb Gerber. Gerber rushed for a first half touchdown and sealed the game in the fourth quarter with a 23-yard first down run.

Pebble Hills junior quarterback Sebastian Ochoa threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in the win, completing 15 of his 20 passes on the night.

The Spartans will play at Chapin (0-1) next Thursday night.

