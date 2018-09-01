Parkland, Burges game ends with more questions than answers: #9OT Game of the Week
Game ends after lights go out. Decision expected soon.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - No one could have predicted how Burges vs. Parkland would end.
Late in the fourth quarter, the lights went out at Mustang Stadium with Burges leading 33-27.
When the lights on the visitor side did not come back on, both teams decided to call the game in a tie, despite the score.
However, Burges coach James Routledge said a decision will officially be made later if the game will be a tie, no contest or win for Burges.
Prior to that, it was a knockdown back and forth battle between the two 5A teams.
It was everything you would have expected on the game of the week except a final result.