Parkland, Burges game ends with more questions than answers: #9OT Game of the Week Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - No one could have predicted how Burges vs. Parkland would end.

Late in the fourth quarter, the lights went out at Mustang Stadium with Burges leading 33-27.

When the lights on the visitor side did not come back on, both teams decided to call the game in a tie, despite the score.

However, Burges coach James Routledge said a decision will officially be made later if the game will be a tie, no contest or win for Burges.

Prior to that, it was a knockdown back and forth battle between the two 5A teams.

It was everything you would have expected on the game of the week except a final result.