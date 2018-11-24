Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Overtime
Contreras to be named Del Valle head football coach
Eastwood, Parkland punch tickets to Texas State 7on7
Calderon steps down as Eastlake head football coach, named SISD Director of Athletics
Blue-Grey All-American Combine showcases regional talent
El Paso football stars to participate in Texas All-Star Showcase
More Overtime Headlines
National Signing Day: over 30 local athletes sign to play college football
National Signing Day: three Chapin players sign with D1 football programs on the same day
Parkland High School football stand outs sign toward their college careers
Scogin introduced as Bel Air head football coach
Four local football standouts ink National Letters of Intent
TV documentary will feature Tornillo High football game against Juarez school
Bowie, Socorro high schools to hire new head football coaches
Bel Air, Riverside to hire new football coaches for 2019
Del Valle falls in Area Playoffs to No. 3 Denton Ryan, 42-14
Local high school football teams shutout in Friday playoff games