EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Organ Mountain High School boys and girls cross country teams took to the road and saw some of New Mexico’s top runners during the St. Pius Super Cinco XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 2 in Albuquerque.

The meet has a different format than traditional cross country invitationals. Five races were held in each division, with each school’s top runner facing off in the No. 1 runner race, each team’s second runner facing off in the No. 2 race, and so on.

All team members have their times added up to determine the overall team placing.

Organ Mountain’s Corbin Coombs took third place over the 2.64-mile course in the No. 1 runner race with a time of 13 minutes, 43 seconds.

Jeron Wisner took first place in the No. 2 race (13:45). Jake Medina was second in the No. 3 race (14:46), Collin Williams was fourth in the No. 4 race (15:11) and Jade Wellborn was 14th in the No. 5 race (17:15).

Organ Mountain took fourth place out of 28 teams at the invitational

In girls action, Organ Mountain’s Wren Hofacket took 12th in the No. 1 race (18:59).

Others for Organ Mountain: Sydnee Jimenez, ninth in No. 2 race (18:47); Emma Davis, 14th in No. 3 race (19:58); Estrella Owen, seventh in No. 4 race (20:35); and Kylee Costin was 14th in the No. 5 race (22:52).

The Organ Mountain girls took 10th out of 22 teams.

Centennial High’s boys team took ninth in the team standings.