Jeron Wisner crossing the finish line at the Rob Winter Classic in Las Cruces on Saturday, Sept. 24.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An Organ Mountain High School runner was the top individual boys finisher during the annual Organ Mountain Rob Winter Classic hosted by the school on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Organ Mountain’s Jeron Wisner was the top overall finisher, running the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 51.48 seconds.

More than 100 runners competed in the boys varsity race, with runners coming from across New Mexico and west Texas.

The Knight boys took second in the boys team competition (73) points and Centennial High took fourth (122). Zuni High School was the boys team champion (60).

Organ Mountain’s Corbin Combs took second (16:11.54), Jake Medina was ninth (17:21.34) and Collin Williams was 10th (17:22.38).

Centennial’s Eaven Rogers was fifth (17:03.07).

In the girls competition, Ellary Battle of Alamogordo was the individual champion (19:06.54). Organ Mountain’s Sydnee Jimenez was fifth (21:52.96), Mayfield’s Layla Lazarin was sixth (22:02.15) and Centennial’s Deianira Hoyle was seventh (22:11.36).

Alamogordo won the girls team title (67). Organ Mountain was fifth (124), Centennial seventh (191) and Mayfield 10th (234).

Organ Mountain’s invitational meet is named after the school’s longtime athletic director, Rob Winter, who died from cancer in 2011. Winter was a big supporter of the school’s cross country programs and never missed a meet.