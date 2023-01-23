LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Two of the top teams in New Mexico’s District 3-5A met on the hardwood on Monday night.
The Organ Mountain and Las Cruces boys faced off at Organ Mountain High School. Organ Mountain would secure a 39-36 victory over Las Cruces High.
Organ Mountain collected their 15th win of the 2022-23 season and remain undefeated (3-0) in District 3-5A play. At the same time, Las Cruces’ 28 game win streak in district play was snapped after they fell short to Organ Mountain.
Up next, Organ Mountain (15-3, 3-0 District 3-5A) will take on Centennial at Centennial High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m.
Las Cruces (9-9, 2-1 District 3-5A) will host Alamogordo on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m.