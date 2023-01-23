LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Two of the top teams in New Mexico’s District 3-5A met on the hardwood on Monday night.

The Organ Mountain and Las Cruces boys faced off at Organ Mountain High School. Organ Mountain would secure a 39-36 victory over Las Cruces High.

Organ Mountain beats Las Cruces 39-36. It snaps a 28 game Las Cruces win streak in district play. Knights 15-3 and 3-0 in district pic.twitter.com/ip9ahPvjyI — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) January 24, 2023

Organ Mountain collected their 15th win of the 2022-23 season and remain undefeated (3-0) in District 3-5A play. At the same time, Las Cruces’ 28 game win streak in district play was snapped after they fell short to Organ Mountain.

Up next, Organ Mountain (15-3, 3-0 District 3-5A) will take on Centennial at Centennial High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Las Cruces (9-9, 2-1 District 3-5A) will host Alamogordo on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m.