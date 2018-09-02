Oñate falls to 0-2 with loss to Cibola
LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) - Cibola defeated Oñate 35-21 at the Field of Dream in Las Cruces on Saturday, as the Knights dropped to 0-2 on the season.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.