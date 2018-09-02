Sports

Oñate falls to 0-2 with loss to Cibola

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 09:52 PM MST

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 09:52 PM MST

Oñate falls to 0-2 with loss to Cibola

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) - Cibola defeated Oñate 35-21 at the Field of Dream in Las Cruces on Saturday, as the Knights dropped to 0-2 on the season. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected