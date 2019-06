7-seed Cleveland routed 15-seed Onate 84-52 in the Class 5A boys state quarterfinals on Wednesday afternoon.

The Knights were unable to replicate their massive upset of 2-seed Las Cruces last Friday, as their season came to an end.

In Class 2A, the 7-seed Mesilla Valley Christian boys upset 2-seed Santa Rosa 45-39 to advance to Friday’s semifinals.