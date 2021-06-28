Victor Aranda selected as alternate for U.S. Olympic boxing team

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Opening Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics is a little over three weeks away and we will see several local athletes representing their countries. Victor Aranda has a chance to be an Olympian for Team USA in boxing.

With over 50 amateur wins and a Golden Gloves state championship in 2017, Aranda was selected as an alternate for the United States Olympic boxing team next month in Tokyo. He recently went to training camp with the team in California.

“It was a great experience,” said Aranda. “I learned new abilities, I got better conditioning, and many great things that I had never experienced before.”

El Paso welterweight fighter Victor Aranda has a big year ahead of him. He’s an alternate for @USABoxing for the 2020 Olympics; if he doesn’t go to #Tokyo2020, multiple promoters are trying to sign him to a deal to make his pro debut this year.



Full story Saturday on @KTSMtv! pic.twitter.com/JckSznScEo — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 23, 2021

Widely considered one of the top amateurs in the country, Aranda lives and trains in El Paso with Ruben Garcia.

“I’ve worked with a lot of boxers, but in my time, he might be the best that I’ve trained,” said Garcia.

As an alternate, Aranda isn’t guaranteed a trip to the Olympics. He is there in case something happens to the man in front of him, Delante Johnson. Even if he doesn’t get the call to Tokyo, big things are coming for the 22-year-old boxer.

“If I don’t go to the Olympics, I will be ready to sign to be a professional fighter. Either way, it doesn’t matter. Nothing is going to stop me,” said Aranda. “Everything I do is to make my city proud. When I do turn professional, my main goal is to make my city proud, and I’ll make it a reality.”

Olympic boxing begins Saturday, July 24 on NBC and NBC Sports Network.