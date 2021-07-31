UTEP’s Sean Bailey, Jamaica finish seventh in Olympics mixed 4×400 relay

Jamaica’s Sean Bailey competes in the mixed 4x400m relay heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN (KTSM) – Recent UTEP graduate Sean Bailey, a track and field star for the Miners, ran the first leg of Jamaica’s mixed 4×400 meter relay team in the Olympics final on Saturday in Tokyo.

Bailey ran the lead leg of the race out of lane nine, managing a solid first lap for the Jamaicans. Unfortunately, he and his countrymen and countrywomen were unable to make their way to the podium, finishing in seventh place.

UTEP’s Sean Bailey (far left) set to run for a medal for Jamaica in the mixed 4×400 relay. pic.twitter.com/jCDZbADaeg — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 31, 2021

It was the first-ever mixed 4x400m relay in Olympic history, and Bailey ran in both the first round and the finals of the race. After winning the open 400m at the Jamaican Olympic Trials in June, Bailey was rewarded with a spot on not only the mixed 4x400m relay, but on the men’s 4x400m relay. That race will begin with first round action on Friday, Aug 6. at 5:25 a.m. in Tokyo.

Bailey was the first Borderland athlete to qualify for an Olympic final at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Although he and his teammates did not make their way to the podium, he is still keeping up a family tradition.

The Miner’s older sister, Veronica Campbell Brown, is one of the most decorated female Olympians of all time. Campbell Brown won eight medals as a sprinter for Jamaica, including three gold medals. Bailey is following in her footsteps at his first Olympic games.

Little brother will have one more chance at a medal in Tokyo later in the games in the men’s 4x400m relay.