Pair of FC Juarez stars hit pitch for Mexico at Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN (KTSM) – FC Juarez stars Joaquin Esquivel and Adrian Mora both played 19 minutes in Mexico’s 3-0 win over South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Esquivel and Mora entered the match together in the 71st minute, a show of unity for their Liga MX club. Esquivel has played in all three Mexico games in Tokyo as a substitute; Mora made his Olympic debut vs. South Africa.

Joaquin Esquivel and @AdrianMoraB84, a pair of stars for @fcjuarezoficial, entered the match together today for Mexico at the #Olympics.



El Tri beat South Africa 3-0 and will face South Korea in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 5 a.m. MT. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/rY47xWTW40 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 28, 2021

The Bravos’ duo was part of El Tri’s second group stage victory. Mexico beat France 4-1 to open the Olympics, before falling to Japan 2-1 in their second match. The win over South Africa secured their spot in the quarterfinals.

The FC Juarez duo and their Mexican teammates will face off with South Korea in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 5 a.m. Mountain time, with high hopes of moving on to the final four in Tokyo.