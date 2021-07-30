Okagbare provisionally suspended after testing positive for HGH

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Maria Isabel Perez of Team Spain and Blessing Okagbare of Team Nigeria compete during round one of the Women’s 100m heats on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TOKYO, Japan (KTSM) — Former UTEP track star, Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for human growth hormone (HGH). The suspension goes into immediate effect after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for HGH.

According to the AIC, the sample was collected from Okagbare during an out-of-competition test on July 19. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory that analyzed the sample notified the AIU of the adverse analytical finding at mid-day Central European Time on Friday.

Okagbare, 32, was scheduled to run in the women’s 100 meter semifinals after placing first in her individual heat of the prelims on Thursday. She was also scheduled to compete in the women’s 200 meter and the women’s 4×100 meter relay.

Per AIC guidelines, HGH is a non-specified substance on the 2021 WADA Prohibited List and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such substance under the WADA rules.