NMSU swimmer Lina Khiyara to represent Morocco in Tokyo Olympics

Olympics

Lina Khiyara, Photo Courtesy: NM State Athletics

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Lina Khiyara, who will be an incoming freshman swimmer at New Mexico State this fall, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics where she will represent her home country of Morocco in July.

Khiyara, 18, is no stranger to the world stage. She represented Morocco at the 2019 World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, and the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco. 

Khiyara is set to join New Mexico State next season. The Aggies posted a second place finish at WAC Championships in 2021.

