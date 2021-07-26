NMSU freshman Lina Khiyara makes Olympic debut in 200m freestyle

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Lina Khiyara, who is an incoming freshman at New Mexico State, made her Olympic debut on Monday morning at just 18-years-old.

Swimming out of lane six and representing Morocco, Khiyara posted a time of 2:08.80 in the prelims of the women’s 200 meter freestyle. She finished in fourth place in heat one, and 28th place overall in her only event at the Tokyo Olympics. Khiyara did not qualify for Tuesday’s semifinal.

Swimming in her first #Olympics for Morocco, incoming @NMStateAggies freshman Lina Khiyara finished 4th in her heat of the 200M Freestyle this morning at #Tokyo2020. Khiyara did not advance in a stacked field that included Katie Ledecky.



Next stop: Las Cruces. pic.twitter.com/rBktGboqYK — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 26, 2021

Team USA’s Katie Ledecky, the defending gold medalist in the women’s 200 meter freestyle, posted the fastest time during the prelims of 1:55.28.

Khiyara will now set her sights on competing collegiately at NMSU. She will arrive in Las Cruces shortly after departing Tokyo to begin classes in the fall.

“I’m very excited to swim at New Mexico State,” said Khiyara ahead of the Olympics. “I’m a bit stressed, but I think it’s going to be such a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait.”

Exclusive coverage of the Tokyo Olympics continues on Monday on KTSM (NBC).