NM State assistant coach Rachel Dincoff hopes to ’cause chaos’ at Tokyo Olympics

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Track and field will commence at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday, and the Borderland will be represented by a whole host of athletes, including New Mexico State volunteer assistant track coach, Rachel Dincoff.

It was a life-long dream, come true for the United States discus star, Dincoff. Needing to finish in the top three at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month in Eugene, Ore., to qualify for the Games, Dincoff unleashed her best throw of the day on her fifth toss, handing her the coveted ticket to Tokyo.

“It’s everything I’ve ever wanted and imagined and so much more,” Dincoff said. That’s what led to those crazy emotions right after the meet. The relief and excitement and realization that I just achieved my childhood dream.”

It’s been a wild five years for Dincoff since her collegiate days at Auburn University ended in 2016. She trains with New Mexico State track and field coach Doug Reynolds, so when he took the job in Las Cruces in 2017, Dincoff packed up her life and moved with the discus genius’s family to the southwest.

“It’s a great place to be. It’s been wonderful and I don’t regret the decision at all to move here,” Dincoff said.

She’s added another title to her resume since moving to the Land of Enchantment. Dincoff serves as a volunteer assistant coach for the Aggies, throwing alongside her athletes on a regular basis.

How Olympian @raydinc throws the discus vs. how 3 sports reporter dweebs throw the discus.



In all seriousness, what NMSU assistant coach Rachel Dincoff does is amazing, best of luck at #Tokyo2020! Thanks for having me, @JPGroves and @nateryansports out there today. pic.twitter.com/5fHN1ib3NQ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 3, 2021

“It helps reinforce the technique when I do talk to them or help coach them with their technique it helps reinforce it for me,” she said. I’m happy I can be there for them and they’re there for me as well.”

On top of everything else going on in her life, Dincoff has been dating New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson since college. It’s a relationship that has aided both of their careers, because of the mutual understanding they have for each other’s craft.

“We both have had this dream in our hearts before we had each other in our hearts,” Dincoff said. “I think the fact we both can let each other thrive on what is inside of us, that fire and passion to reach these goals, I think that’s awesome and makes us healthy.”

Due to COVID-19, Dincoff is on her own in Tokyo without Lawson or her family, but she’s on a mission. Ranked 17th in the world, she’s not a favorite to win the competition, but Dincoff prefers it that way.

“It puts me in a spot to where I can show up and cause chaos, and throw confidently because I have nothing to lose,” she said.

Dincoff will throw in the discus prelims in Tokyo on Friday, July 30, at 6:30 p.m. Mountain time. The finals are Monday, Aug. 2, at 5 a.m. Mountain time.