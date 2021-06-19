New Mexico State assistant coach headed to Tokyo Olympics in discus

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – A life-long dream has finally been realized for New Mexico State volunteer assistant track & field coach Rachel Dincoff.

The Aggie assistant finished third in the women’s discus at the United States Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday evening with a top throw of 60.21 meters. The top three athletes from the Trials punch tickets to the 2020 Olympics next month in Tokyo, and for the first time Dincoff, will be headed to the Olympics.

Ticket to Tokyo: Punched!@NMStateAggies volunteer assistant track and field coach Rachel Dincoff (@raydinc) with a clutch fifth throw in the women's discus at the @usatf Olympic Trials tonight in Eugene to secure her spot. pic.twitter.com/IoDT3f5IR5 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 20, 2021

Sitting in fourth place ahead of her fifth of six tosses, Dincoff didn’t flinch. She unleashed her best throw of the day when she needed it most to move herself into the position she needed to earn a spot in Tokyo.

Dincoff will join Valerie Allman (69.92 meters) and Micaela Hazlewood (62.54 meters) in Japan for the Games in July.

A Second Team All-American while she was competing collegiately at Auburn, Dincoff has been on the Aggies’ coaching staff in a volunteer assistant role since 2017, specializing as a throws coach. With her help, a pair of NMSU athletes advanced to the NCAA West Preliminary Meet in 2019 and 2021.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will take place from July 23-August 8, with the women’s discus competition scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2.

Dincoff will be there in Japan, living out her dream, and hoping to bring a medal back to New Mexico State.