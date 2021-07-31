Mexico defeats South Korea 6-3, pair of FC Juarez stars on to Olympic semifinals

Olympics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO, JAPAN (KTSM) – Mexico defeated South Korea 6-3 on Saturday in a wild quarterfinal soccer showdown at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

FC Juarez star Joaquin Esquivel started the match as a midfielder and played all 90 minutes for Mexico in the victory. His fellow Bravo, Adrian Mora, did not see the pitch in the Mexican victory.

El Tri struck first with a goal by Henry Martin in the 12th minute. The Mexicans led 3-1 at halftime and scored three more in the second half to secure a spot in the Olympic semifinals.

Esquivel, Mora and the rest of the Mexican National Team will play Brazil in the semifinals in Tokyo on Aug 3. at 2 a.m. MT. Mexico is looking to win another Olympic gold medal, after accomplishing the feat in 2012.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports