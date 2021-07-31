Mexico defeats South Korea 6-3, pair of FC Juarez stars on to Olympic semifinals

TOKYO, JAPAN (KTSM) – Mexico defeated South Korea 6-3 on Saturday in a wild quarterfinal soccer showdown at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

FC Juarez star Joaquin Esquivel started the match as a midfielder and played all 90 minutes for Mexico in the victory. His fellow Bravo, Adrian Mora, did not see the pitch in the Mexican victory.

El Tri struck first with a goal by Henry Martin in the 12th minute. The Mexicans led 3-1 at halftime and scored three more in the second half to secure a spot in the Olympic semifinals.

Esquivel, Mora and the rest of the Mexican National Team will play Brazil in the semifinals in Tokyo on Aug 3. at 2 a.m. MT. Mexico is looking to win another Olympic gold medal, after accomplishing the feat in 2012.