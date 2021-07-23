Made in El Paso: local companies supply Team USA with Opening Ceremony outfits

Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez, of the United States of America, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — When Team USA made their into Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday morning, their outfits had an El Paso flair to them.

Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter for Team USA at the Olympics since 2008. For the Tokyo Olympics, they partnered with two El Paso manufactures to help supply Team USA with their outfits for the Opening Ceremony. The major qualification: Made in USA.

This year, rather than white slacks, which have been worn in prior iterations of the Opening Ceremony uniform, Ralph Lauren introduced blue denim jeans made in the Borderland. Border Apparel, an El Paso based company established in 1985, supplied the custom denim jeans tailored with Team USA and the American flag throughout the piece of clothing.

“The jean is tailored to have everything based on Team USA. The waistband, the metals on it — the ribbits, the shanks, the pockets — everything with attention to detail to show,” said Carla Cervantes, Border Apparel Laundry LTP director. “We were so used to seeing the product here on a day-to-day basis and then finally seeing it on the athletes, physically on them for the interviews they are doing, it’s emotional. We are so proud of our team 100%.”

Video Courtesy: Carla Cervantes

This year’s flag bearers, Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez, were the only two American athletes wearing white jackets at the Opening Ceremony. The jackets, featuring a cooling system that is seamlessly integrated into the design and disperses heat from the wearer’s skin, was supplied by ROICOM USA in El Paso. Founded in 2016, ROICOM USA specializes in the manufacturing of military uniforms.

“The fact that Ralph Lauren has chosen to work with us to make these outfits for our Olympians — it speaks tremendously high of the skill and the craft of our employees,” said Craig Wellons, ROICOM USA president and chief operating officer.

Photo Courtesy: Ralph Lauren

ROICOM USA also had a hand in supplying outfits for Team USA in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. They will be supplying traditional white pants for U.S. Olympians at the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics in the Closing Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony can be viewed in its entirety on KTSM (NBC) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The full story featuring Border Apparel and ROICOM USA will air immediately following the rebroadcast on KTSM 9 News at 10 p.m.