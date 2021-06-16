Licon qualifies for 200M breaststroke final at U.S. Olympic swim trials

Will Licon swims during a men’s 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

OMAHA, NE (KTSM) — After missing the cut by .14 seconds at the U.S. Olympic trials in 2016, El Paso native Will Licon is back in position to become an Olympian five years later. Licon, competing in his signature event, finished fourth overall in the men’s 200M breaststroke semifinal at the U.S. Olympic swim trials in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday night.

Licon qualifies for Thursday’s final and will need to finish in the top two to punch his ticket to Tokyo, Japan, the site of the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swimming out of lane three, Licon finished with a time of 2:09.39. He was less than a second off the pace.

The men's 200 breaststroke FINAL:

1. Matt Fallon – 2:08.91

2. Nic Fink – 2:09.13

3. Kevin Cordes – 2:09.31

4. Will Licon – 2:09.39

5. Andrew Wilson – 2:09.48

6. Daniel Roy – 2:09.57

7. Jake Foster – 2:10.13

8. AJ Pouch – 2:10.76

The former Texas Longhorn will also be competing in the 200M individual medley (IM) at the U.S. Olympic trials, which runs Thursday and Friday.

Another El Pasoan will also take a shot at Tokyo in the 200M IM: Sean Grieshop. Grieshop currently swims collegiately for the University of California. He didn’t make it out of the preliminary heats in the 400M IM and the 200M meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic trials. Grieshop will have one final attempt in Thursday’s 200M IM prelims.