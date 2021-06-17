Licon misses Olympics by .18 seconds in men’s 200M breaststroke

OMAHA, NE (KTSM) — Swimming is a great sport, but it can be just as brutal at the same time.

Five years after missing out on the Olympics by .14 seconds in the men’s 200 meter breaststroke, El Paso’s Will Licon has had his heart broken again in the same event. Licon finishing third in Thursday’s final at the U.S. Olympic swim trials with a time of 2:08.50, coming up .18 seconds short of becoming an Olympian for the first time in his career.

Swimming out of lane 6, Licon kept pace throughout the entire race and it was never out of reach for him, but he was never able to pull away down the stretch, finishing behind Nic Fink and Andrew Wilson. Fink finishes in first place with a time of 2:07.55. At just 18-years-old, Wilson punches the final ticket to the Olympics in Tokyo in July with a second place finish, clocking in at 2:08.32.

Men's 200 Breaststroke FINAL results:

1. Nic Fink – 2:07.55

2. Andrew Wilson – 2:08.32

3. Will Licon – 2:08.50

4. Kevin Cordes – 2:10.06

5. AJ Pouch – 2:10.35

6. Jake Foster – 2:11.24

7. Daniel Roy – 2:11.87

8. Matt Fallon – 2:12.25#SwimTrials21 — SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) June 18, 2021

Licon, 26, will now have to wait three years for another opportunity to qualify for the Olympics in 2024 in Paris.