KTSM’s J Russell interviews Olympic game correspondent Justin Surrency about Tokyo safety protocols

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As Tokyo reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases one day out from Olympic Games. That’s the highest increase since January 15 of this year.

The number of new infections connected to the tournament has risen to 91, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers.

Nine of those cases were reported among residents of the Olympic village.

Tokyo is currently under a state of emergency, set to expire on August 22.

Our J Russell spoke with Olympic game correspondent Justin Surrency about what precautions are being taken.

