Korir disqualified from men’s 400m after false start

TOKYO, JAPAN (KTSM) – Former UTEP 2-time NCAA champion Emmanuel Korir was going to attempt to double up in the 400 and 800 meters at the 2020 Olympics.

Instead, he can now shift his whole focus to the 800 meters. The Kenyan Korir was disqualified from round one of the 400m on Sunday morning in Tokyo because of a false start.

That's tough now, but could be a blessing in disguise. He can now focus solely on the 800 meters. Semifinals tomorrow in that event. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 1, 2021

Ranked 11th in the world in the 400, Korir was a potential dark horse candidate to make his way to the podium before his premature disqualification.

Now, he’ll be able to hone in on the 800, an event that he currently has the second-best odds to win, according to betting site Fan Duel. Korir won his round one heat of the 800, and will run in the semifinals on Sunday at 5:25 am MT.

Korir will be joined in the semifinals of the 800m by fellow UTEP Kenyan, Michael Saruni. Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) will run in the semifinals of the women’s 100m hurdles on Sunday as well, with eyes on advancing to the final later that day.

