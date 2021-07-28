Juarez boxer advances to quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN (KTSM) – Mexican light-heavyweight boxer Rogelio Romero, a native of Juarez, advanced to the quarterfinals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Squaring off with Luka Plantic of Croatia, Romero won the three-round bout in a 4-1 split decision on points. The Juarense bounced back to win the final two rounds after Plantic was in control after round one.
The 26-year-old Romero is a member of the Mexican Navy, and was making his Olympic debut in the Round of 16 of the Tokyo tournament.
With the victory, Romero advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Cuba’s Arlen Lopez on Friday at 4:06 a.m. Mountain time in El Paso/Juarez.