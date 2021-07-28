Juarez boxer advances to quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics

Croatia’s Luka Plantic (red) and Mexico’s Rogelio Romero Torres fight during their men’s light heavy (75-81kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN (KTSM) – Mexican light-heavyweight boxer Rogelio Romero, a native of Juarez, advanced to the quarterfinals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Squaring off with Luka Plantic of Croatia, Romero won the three-round bout in a 4-1 split decision on points. The Juarense bounced back to win the final two rounds after Plantic was in control after round one.

Mexican boxer Rogelio Romero, a native of Juarez, won his Round of 16 light-heavyweight bout, 4-1 on points over Croatia's Luka Plantic earlier today.



Romero moves on to the #Olympics quarterfinals on Friday vs. Arlen Lopez of Cuba. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zOx5BIq7aN — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 28, 2021

The 26-year-old Romero is a member of the Mexican Navy, and was making his Olympic debut in the Round of 16 of the Tokyo tournament.

With the victory, Romero advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Cuba’s Arlen Lopez on Friday at 4:06 a.m. Mountain time in El Paso/Juarez.