Former UTEP track star Emmanuel Korir wins Olympic gold medal in 800 meters

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Team Kenya celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men’s 800m Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN (KTSM) – It was the night Emmanuel Korir has dreamed of his entire life.

Running in the 2020 Olympics final of the men’s 800 meters in Tokyo on Wednesday, the former UTEP national champion cemented his status as the best half-miler on the planet, winning the 800m gold medal in 1:45.06.

It’s another gold medal in the 800 meters for Kenya, as Korir follows in the footsteps of David Rudisha, as well as his coach at UTEP, Paul Ereng, in winning Olympic gold.

His Kenyan countryman, Ferguson Rotich, finished second, while Poland’s Patryk Dobek grabbed the bronze medal.

BREAKING: Former @UTEPAthletics track star Emmanuel Korir wins the #Olympics gold medal in the men’s 800m, becoming just the third Miner to ever win a gold medal. What a race from the Kenyan. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Zkyv703jiM — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 4, 2021

After finishing in third place at the Kenyan Olympic Trials in June, Korir has looked to be in top form ever since. Beginning with a second place finish at Diamond League Monaco in July (in a race with 10 other Olympians), Korir appeared to be on a mission in Tokyo.

He entered the Games with the second-best odds to win gold and proved worthy of that in the early rounds; he won his first round heat last Friday, then cruised to a second place finish in his semifinal heat.

It all culminated in the gold medal victory on Wednesday night in Tokyo. Hanging with the leaders for the first lap, Korir made his big move with 250 meters to go, moving in to first place on the curve with about 200 meters left.

𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃‼️ @EmmanuelkorirE crosses the finish line first, clocking in a 1:45.06 in the men’s 800m final 🥇



He’s the first Miner since 1984 to claim gold in the #Olympics #PicksUp ⛏



📸: @Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach pic.twitter.com/r92ugY7j2s — UTEP Track & Field/XC (@UTEPTrack) August 4, 2021

From there, Korir’s trademark strong kick and head bob took over, as he out-raced Rotich and Dobryk in a full sprint down the final 50 meters. Korir crossed the finish line with arms outstretched, immediately celebrating his gold medal accomplishment.

Korir is just the third UTEP athlete to ever win a gold medal in track & field. He joins Bob Beamon (1968, long jump) and Ria Stalman (1984, discus) as the only Miners to ever achieve the lofty status of an Olympic gold.

Kenya has now won gold at the last four Olympics; Korir follows Wilfred Bungei (2008) and world-record holder David Rudisha (2012, 2016) in winning gold. In total, Kenyans have won six golds in the 800 meters, all of them since 1988, when UTEP assistant coach Paul Ereng became the first to do it.

Back to Kenya🇰🇪 ! We retain Gold in 4 straight Olympic games in 800m men. Congratulations Emmanuel korir and Furguson Rotich. #TokyoOlympics2020 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/C9n70m6BLk — David Rudisha (@rudishadavid) August 4, 2021

The Kenyan superstar is accustomed to winning on big stages. He won the 2017 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor national championships in the 800 meters in his time at UTEP. After turning pro, he’s won big on the Diamond League circuit, and possesses the sixth-fastest 800 meter time ever recorded (1:42.05).

Nothing will top what he did on Wednesday night, though, as Korir tasted Olympic gold, and immortality, on the track in Tokyo.