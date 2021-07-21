Former NMSU golfer Alena Sharp set to become 2X Olympian with Canada

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Former New Mexico State golfer, Alena, Sharp, is set to become a 2X Olympian when she takes the course in Tokyo next month. It will be Sharp’s second consecutive appearance in the Olympics after competing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016.

“It’s a huge honor to represent Canada, again,” said Sharp. “I’m just so happy that we are going to be able to play in the Olympics. This last year has been just so rough on everyone.”

Sharp, 40, won the 2000 Big West Championship as well as the 2002 and 2003 Sun Belt Championship while a member of the NMSU women’s golf team. As an Aggie, she also helped lead NMSU to two NCAA Championship Appearances in 2000 and 2001. The Hamilton, Ontario, native posted a 13th-place finish at the 2000 National Championship.

Sharp says she will not only be representing Canada while playing in the Tokyo Olympics, she will also be representing Aggie Nation.

“It has been cool to represent New Mexico State on the tour and now going to the Olympics,” said Sharp.

Thrilled to name four athletes to @TeamCanada's 2020 Tokyo Olympic Golf Team. Brooke Henderson & Alena Sharp return to represent the women's team. Corey Conn and Mac Hughes make their Olympic debuts for the men's team. — Golf Canada (@GolfCanada) June 29, 2021

Next Stop, TOKYO



NM State Alumni & LPGA veteran Alena Sharp makes her return to the Olympic Games next month!



Congrats on your opportunity, you will represent Canada well and we will be cheering you on here from Las Cruces — NM State WGolf (@NMStateWGolf) June 29, 2021

The Canadian has been playing on the LPGA Tour since 2005. She has recorded nine professional wins, but nothing would quite compare to medaling in the Olympics. Sharp, who finished in 30th place (+1 for the tournament) in the Rio Olympics, will draw from her experience in 2016 and feels confident going in against another competitive field.

“It’s huge pressure playing for your country. It’s just different than playing in an every week tour event where I’m playing for myself,” said Sharp. “That’s huge and it’s a lot of pressure, but I think I put a lot of it on myself. It’s nerve racking and I know that will still be there, but it won’t be as high. I think just getting one under my belt is just an advantage.”

The first round of the Olympics will tee off on Aug. 3 in Tokyo. The event will air exclusively on KTSM (NBC) and the Golf Channel.