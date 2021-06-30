Former Coronado star Amigo two wins away from Olympics with Team Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Coronado Thunderbird basketball star Daniel Amigo and the Mexican national team is just two wins away from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mexico defeated Russia 72-64 on Thursday in an Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Croatia, advancing to the semifinals of the tournament, which are set for Saturday.

In #Tokyo2020 basketball qualifying tournament in Croatia, El Pasoan @Danielamigo44 and Team Mexico just upset Russia 72-64 to advance to the semifinals. Amigo scored 4 points in the win. The Mexicans must win 2 more games in qualifying to go to the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/JcB9vz6Sgo — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 30, 2021

Amigo played 15 minutes, scoring four points on 2-4 shooting off the bench for Mexico in the victory.

A 6’10 center, Amigo starred in his high school days at Coronado, then played collegiately at the University of Denver.

Next up for Mexico, they’ll face either Brazil, Croatia or Tunisia in the semifinals of the Croatian Qualifying Tournament on Saturday. A win there will put them into Sunday’s finals, with one of four remaining spots at the Tokyo Olympics up for grabs.