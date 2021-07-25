FC Juarez’ Esquivel hits pitch for Mexico in Olympics loss to Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN (KTSM) – FC Juarez defender/midfielder Joaquin Esquivel came on in the 57th minute of Mexico’s 2-1 loss to Japan in Group A action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 when Esquivel hit the pitch, he was in the game when Mexico managed to get within a goal on a free kick late. However, El Tri was not able to push across an equalizer.

The 23-year-old Bravos star has now played in both matches for Mexico at the 2020 Games; he played 19 minutes in El Tri’s 4-1 victory over France last week.

Esquivel is joined in Tokyo by his FC Juarez teammate, Adrian Mora. The midfielder has not seen time in either of Mexico’s first two games, however.

Esquivel, Mora and Mexico will wrap up Group A play on Wednesday vs South Africa. El Tri will look to win in order to advance to the knockout rounds. The match kicks off at 5:30 a.m. MT on Wednesday morning in El Paso/Juarez.