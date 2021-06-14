El Paso’s Will Licon finishes 6th in 100M breaststroke at US Olympic Trials

OMAHA, NEBRASKA (KTSM) – El Paso native Will Licon turned in a sixth place finish in the finals of the 100 meter breaststroke at the US Olympic Swimming Trials on Monday night.

Only the top two finishers in each event at the Trials earn the right to go to the Tokyo Olympics in July; those two spots went to American 100M breaststroke record holder Michael Andrew and Andrew Wilson, who finished in 58.73, and 58.74, respectively.

Licon finished in 1:00.39, nearly two seconds back of the two Olympic qualifiers. Swimming out of lane one, Licon was connected for the first 50 meters, but fell off the pace in the final half of the race.

El Paso's Will Licon finishes in sixth place in the 100M Breaststroke at the US Olympic Trials in Omaha, meaning he won't be going to Tokyo in that event.



He still has two more chances later this week: the 200M Individual Medley; and the 200M Breaststroke, his best event. pic.twitter.com/sEHVTPQTGI — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 15, 2021

Licon’s result in the 100M breaststroke isn’t surprising; it’s not his best event. The former national champion at the University of Texas still has a lot to swim for this week in Omaha.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Licon will swim in his best event, the 200M breaststroke. He’s considered a favorite in that event, after missing the cut for the 2016 Olympics by 0.14 seconds.

He will also have a shot at Tokyo in the 200M Individual Medley, which runs Thursday and Friday at the Olympic Trials.

Another El Pasoan will also take a shot at Tokyo in the 200 IM: Sean Grieshop. Currently swimming collegiately for the California Golden Bears, Grieshop didn’t make it out of the preliminary heats in the 400 IM and the 200 meter freestyle at the Olympic Trials. He’ll have one final attempt in Thursday’s 200 IM prelims.