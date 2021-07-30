Dincoff makes Olympic debut, finishes 12th in Flight A of discus competition

Rachel Dincoff, of the United States, competes during the qualification round of the women’s discus throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

TOKYO, JAPAN ( KTSM) – New Mexico State volunteer assistant track and field coach Rachel Dincoff reached the pinnacle of her sport on Saturday morning in Tokyo.

Making her Olympics debut in the women’s discus competition, Dincoff unleashed a longest throw of 56.22 meters, good enough for 12th place in Group A of the prelims, but unfortunately, did not advance her to the finals on Monday.

Dincoff got off to a decent start and was in sixth place after her first throw. After a foul on her second toss, her best throw came on her final Tokyo attempt.

Dincoff qualified for her first Olympics thanks to a clutch throw at the United States Olympic Trials in June that resulted in a third place finish at the Trials, and a ticket to Tokyo.

Dincoff is the second athlete with New Mexico State ties to bow out of the 2020 Games, following swimmer Lina Khiyara, who competed in the 200m freestyle on Monday. Canadian golfer Alena Sharp will begin her stay in Tokyo Aug. 4.