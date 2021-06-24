Chambers narrowly misses cut in Women’s 800M at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

EUGENE, OR (KTSM) — El Paso’s Kendra Chambers, competing in the Women’s 800M at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon, finished fourth in her heat with a time of 2:02.73. However, Chambers misses the cut for the semifinals.

The top two finishers in each heat and the next six fastest times qualify for the semifinals. Chambers coming up 1.42 seconds short of qualifying.

The former Hanks High School track star got off to a strong start at the gun and kept pace through the first 400 meters of the race. When the bell sounded, it looked as if Chambers would make her move during the last half of the race with the leaders well within her reach. Instead, the 11-time All-American at Texas ran out of gas down the stretch and narrowly missed the cut in what is a stacked field this year.

Chambers, who was competing in her third Olympic Team Trials for the U.S., will have to wait another three years to qualify for the Olympics.

Men’s Steeplechase Final

Former UTEP standout, Anthony Rotich, and former Franklin High School track star, Brian Barraza, will both be competing in the final of the Men’s 3000M Steeplechase on Friday. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. MT and will air live on NBC Sports Network.