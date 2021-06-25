Barraza, Rotich finish outside top three in Men’s Steeplechase Final at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, OR (KTSM) — Former Franklin High School track star, Brian Barraza, and former UTEP standout, Anthony Rotich, will have to wait another three years to achieve their dreams of becoming Olympians. Barraza and Rotich both finishing outside the top three in the Men’s Steeplechase Final at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.

Only the top three finishers (Hillary Bor – 8:21.34, Benard Keter – 8:21.81, and Mason Ferlic – 8:22.05) qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team.

The hug between these two Olympians at the end of the men's steeplechase final is everything. #TokyoOlympics x #TrackFieldTrials21 pic.twitter.com/4Gv5NDo0zW — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 26, 2021

Barraza finished in 11th place with a time of 8:33.70, 12.58 seconds off the pace. Meanwhile, Rotich finished in 14th place with a time of 8:40.71, which was 19.59 seconds off the pace.

The Olympic standard for this particular event is 8:22.00.