Bailey, Jamaica qualifies for final in mixed 4x400m relay at Tokyo Olympics

Jamaica’s Sean Bailey competes in the mixed 4x400m relay heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, Japan (KTSM) — Former UTEP track standout, Sean Bailey, is one step closer to the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. Bailey, running for Jamaica in the mixed 4×400 meter relay, made his Olympic debut on Friday and helped lift Jamaica to the finals of the event.

Update to this story from last night: Sean Bailey made his #Olympics debut today for Jamaica, running the 1st leg of the mixed 4×400 relay. Jamaica was 3rd overall in round 1, finals are Saturday at 6:35 am MT. Bailey could earn the first #Tokyo2020 medal by a Borderland athlete. https://t.co/3M0gquNvyh pic.twitter.com/y3QbbdXtyV — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 30, 2021

Bailey ran the first leg of the race with the Jamaicans finishing third overall with a time of 3:11.46. Poland finished in first with the Netherlands coming in second overall.

Track and field is a family tradition for the Bailey’s. His older sister, Veronica Campbell Brown, ran at five Olympics, winning eight medals with three of them gold.

Saturday’s final will take place at 6:35 a.m. MT. The Tokyo Olympics airs exclusively on KTSM (NBC).