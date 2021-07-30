Bailey, Jamaica qualifies for final in mixed 4x400m relay at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (KTSM) — Former UTEP track standout, Sean Bailey, is one step closer to the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. Bailey, running for Jamaica in the mixed 4×400 meter relay, made his Olympic debut on Friday and helped lift Jamaica to the finals of the event.
Bailey ran the first leg of the race with the Jamaicans finishing third overall with a time of 3:11.46. Poland finished in first with the Netherlands coming in second overall.
Track and field is a family tradition for the Bailey’s. His older sister, Veronica Campbell Brown, ran at five Olympics, winning eight medals with three of them gold.
Saturday’s final will take place at 6:35 a.m. MT. The Tokyo Olympics airs exclusively on KTSM (NBC).