Alena Sharp tees off at 2020 Tokyo Olympics representing Canada

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Alena Sharp of Team Canada plays during a practice round at Kasumigaseki Country Club ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN (KTSM) — Former New Mexico State golfer, Alena Sharp, teed off in the first round of the women’s golf tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Sharp is making her second appearance in the Olympics for her homeland of Canada.

Sharp, 40, is the oldest player in the field. She birdied her first hole of the day and would go on to card a three-over 74, recording three birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys.

The Canadian has been playing on the LPGA Tour since 2005. She has recorded nine professional wins, and finished in 30th place (+1 for the tournament) in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Sharp won the 2000 Big West Championship as well as the 2002 and 2003 Sun Belt Championship while a member of the NMSU women’s golf team. As an Aggie, she also helped lead NMSU to two NCAA Championship Appearances in 2000 and 2001. The Hamilton, Ontario, native posted a 13th-place finish at the 2000 National Championship.

Round 2 of the tournament will tee off on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. MT and will air on the Golf Channel (NBC).