Offensive woes plague NMSU in season opening loss to Wyoming

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico State football team opened its 2018 season with a 29-7 loss to Wyoming Saturday night.

The first half of the game ended with six consecutive drives ending in punts. Wyoming led NMSU 15-0 at halftime.

The Aggies scored their sole touchdown in the final drive of the game when junior quarterback Matt Romero orchestrated a 10-play, 93-yard drive that ended with a 31-yard touchdown pass.

“The defense played outstanding, but just got gassed because they were on the field too much. Our defense did exactly what we asked them to do and at the end, they just finally got worn out," Head coach Doug Martin said. "Wyoming is a great football team with a great defense of their own that really challenged us today.”

NMSU will travel to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota at 5 p.m. on August 30.