EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas junior running back Aaron Dumas has collected another Division I offer. North Texas is the latest program to offer the all-purpose running back who rushed for nearly 400 yards and 7 touchdowns in the Trail Blazers’ win over Onate last week.

Dumas currently holds offers from the Mean Green, SMU and Illinois State.

Americas (3-0) will host Amarillo Tascosa (2-1) on Friday night at the SISD Student Activities Complex. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.